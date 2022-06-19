OG Ballers remain perfect in Over 40 Basketball league

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

OG Ballers made it 2-0 over the weekend in the ongoing Over 40 Basketball competition.

Led by Raymond Dickenson with 14 points, OG Ballers defeated Diesel Engine 57-48 in the first match of the quadruple-header Saturday evening at the JSC Sports Complex.

Teammates, Jason London, Kirwan Peterson and Noel Ryan all contributed with nine points, while Steadroy ‘Happy’ Graham netted 15 points for Diesel Engine,.

Adissa ‘Rass-I’ Harris assisted by scoring 11.

Invaders remain undefeated as well in the competition, this time recording a 54-40 victory over Ultra Ribbed.

Former national player, Mahijah Davis led the charge for his team banking 19 points. He was assisted by Harry Jules, another former national player, who made 13.

Ultra Ribbed’s Al Peters scored 14 and Stanley Roberts, 12.

Meanwhile, in the other games played that night, Man Pon De Corner Retirees recorded their first win beating Predators 48-33 while Survivors defeated In De Dance Late, 31-24.

Russell Daley had 15 points for Retirees with assistance from Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles with 10 while for Predators, Ishan Peets made 13.

Survivors’ Lennox ‘Termite’ McCoy netted 15 points while Troy Franklin made 11 in a losing effort.