OG Ballers record first win on opening night of Over 40 Basketball competition

By Carlena Knight

OG Ballers got off to a great start in the Over 40 Basketball League, as they recorded their first win over the weekend at the JSC Sports Complex.

OG Ballers edged out Man Pon De Corner Retirees 38-36 on Saturday night on opening night of the competition.

Former national player, Jason ‘Howard’ London led his team to victory in their Zone B match-up with 15 points.

He was assisted by Noel Ryan who netted 12.

Retirees’ Shawn ‘Gizmo’ Williams scored 19 points and Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles banked 16 in a losing effort.

The opening night of the competition saw a brief opening ceremony kick-start the event with words of encouragement from the Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew, and Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Executive member, Vere Cornelius.

The competition will see eight teams competing in two zones, with the top two teams from each zone advancing to the knock-out round.

In Zone A, Invaders, In De Dance Late, Survivors and Ultra Ribbed will compete, while in Zone B, Man Pon De Corner Retirees, Diesel Engine, Predators and OG Ballers will battle it out.

Games will continue every Saturday and Sunday at the JSC Sports Complex.