Officials edge out Ovals 2 in Division 2 match-up

March 1, 2018
Cuties Ottos Officials pulled off a big upset on Tuesday night as they edged out F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays 56-55 at the JSC Sports Complex.

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 encounter went down to the wire, as both teams left it all on the court in what was a very physical match-up.

Barbudan, Davidson Beazer, led Officials to victory with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 8 steals.

He was assisted by Victor Horsford who also had 12 points but grabbed 9 rebounds and 4 steals.

Teammates, Hollis Simon and Presley Telemaque dominated the boards, grabbing a combined 26 rebounds for the victors.

Percy Adams of Ovals sank 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Teammates, Michael Jeffers and Shamari Bascus both scored 11 points with Jeffers effecting 4 steals and Bascus grabbing 6 rebounds.

Shevaun Francis grabbed 14 rebounds while Shane Riviere, Nyke Seth and Keddy Martin all grabbed 11 rebounds.

Martin also chipped in with 7 steals in a losing effort.

It, however, wasn’t all doom and gloom for Ovals and their third string team found themselves in the winner’s circle, edging Hon. Gaston Browne PointVille Ballers 38-36 in the Division 3 league.

National junior player, Judah Ferris led the victors with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 4 steals with teammate and another national junior player, Delornje Jules chipping in with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Barbudan, Trey Beazer had a game high 17 points and 12 rebounds for PointVille.

Kaylon Thomas also of PointVille grabbed 8 rebounds.

Games will continue today as Global Hawks will face F and G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays at 6:45 p.m. while H.U.F. Baldwin Braves will battle HomeTech Systems Outlaws at 8 p.m. in the Division one league.

Both games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.

 
