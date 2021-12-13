Officials announce upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup is free

By Carlena Knight

Great news for all the cricketing fans across the region as the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be free of charge.

Earlier this month, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew had indicated that only fully vaccinated fans would be allowed in the stands for Antigua’s leg of the tournament.

Now, according to the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Media and Marketing Manager Shelana George, those vaccinated fans will gain the benefit of grabbing free tickets. This, she mentioned is the case for the other Caribbean territories who will also be hosting matches.

George gave more details on how residents can acquire tickets.

“We have made it easier for persons especially during this time of Covid to not encourage a lot of gathering and so on, so you have the choice of purchasing your tickets online. You can go on www.u19cwc.com/tickets and you can register there and have your tickets on your phone, so it is like an e-ticket, and then the option of getting physical tickets would be available closer to the tournament,” George explained.

She explained the reason behind such a decision.

“We want to make sure that everybody is there because you know cricket in the Caribbean is all about the camaraderie, it is all about the excitement and just being there physically. So, we definitely want fans in the stands which is why we have made the option to make it free to make sure everybody comes out,” she added.

In order to enter the grounds, residents must present these tickets, along with their vaccination cards and ID’s.

The Caribbean, for the first time ever will host the 14th edition of the international youth competition which is expected to run from January 14 to February 5, 2022.

Antigua and Barbuda, along with Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Kitts and Nevis will host the matches, with Antigua and Barbuda set to host the Super 8 matches, the semi-finals and finals starting from January 25 at both the Coolidge Cricket Grounds and the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

Sixteen teams will compete in the competition. New Zealand decided to withdraw from the tournament due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home with Scotland named as their replacement.

Bangladesh are the defending champions.