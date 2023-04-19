Official book of congratulations for King Charles opens at Government House

- Advertisement -

In recognition of the coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, an official book of congratulations was opened at Government House yesterday.

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, commenced the collection of messages to Their Majesties, while Lady Williams, previous Governors General of Antigua and Barbuda and the British Resident Commissioner also added their messages, a release from Government House stated.

The Prime Minister, other members of Cabinet, Parliament and the Diplomatic Corps will add their messages today and tomorrow.

Opportunities will be provided for all citizens and residents in Antigua and Barbuda to add their messages to the collection.

The following schedule is provided to facilitate this process: Wednesday April 19:9am to 12 noon — members of Cabinet; and 2pm to 4pm – the Leader of the Opposition, followed by Members of Parliament.

On Thursday 20 April from9am to 12 noon – members of the Diplomatic Corps; and from 2pm to 4pm senior public servants.

On weekdays from April 21 to May 31,members of the public will be accommodated from 10am to 12 noon, and from 1pm to 3pm.

In Antigua and Barbuda’s system of government, described as a constitutional monarchy, the nation’s head of state is King Charles III and the monarch’s representative is the Governor General.