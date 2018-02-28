Officers face internal charges after probe into escape of prisoner

February 28, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The five police officers who were with accused murderer Delano Forbes when he escaped on February 12, have been charged with neglect of duty.

The investigator from the Professional Standards Unit who carried out the internal probe, submitted his findings to the top brass in the police force this week.

The next step in the matter is for the officers to be tried for those offences by another senior officer.

The maximum fine that can be imposed if found guilty, is $200.

When contacted this morning, the commissioner of police, Wendel Robinson, told OBSERVER media he was travelling and was not aware of the outcome of the investigation.

Efforts to reach Deputy Commissioner Atlee Rodney were unsuccessful.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.