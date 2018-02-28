Officers face internal charges after probe into escape of prisoner

New Story

The five police officers who were with accused murderer Delano Forbes when he escaped on February 12, have been charged with neglect of duty.

The investigator from the Professional Standards Unit who carried out the internal probe, submitted his findings to the top brass in the police force this week.

The next step in the matter is for the officers to be tried for those offences by another senior officer.

The maximum fine that can be imposed if found guilty, is $200.

When contacted this morning, the commissioner of police, Wendel Robinson, told OBSERVER media he was travelling and was not aware of the outcome of the investigation.

Efforts to reach Deputy Commissioner Atlee Rodney were unsuccessful.