Off-duty police officer shot, hospitalised after attempting to foil robbery

- Advertisement -

﻿A police officer is hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries after he exchanged gunfire with two men who were in the process of robbing a business place in St John’s Saturday night.

According to reports, the officer was shot in the right knee as he exchanged gunfire with the duo who were in the process of robbing Roti King restaurant on St Mary’s Street.

The robbers reportedly entered the popular eatery after 10 pm and demanded money from the workers.

They reportedly escaped unharmed with an undisclosed amount of money.

When Observer media contacted the police Public Relations Officer Frankie Thomas for comments, he said he was in the process of preparing a statement.