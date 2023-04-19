OECS Youth Assembly could be in the pipeline

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The establishment of a regional youth assembly could be on the cards as Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Didacus Jules expressed his intention to see young people involved in decision making.

The Director General was speaking at the eighth OECS Council of Ministers: Human and Social Development Meeting – held at the John E St Luce Centre in St John’s – about the need for youth to be more involved in policy making.

“The Commission continues to provide technical support to the OECS Youth Advisory Network in their quest to complete the OECS Youth Empowerment Strategy and Action Plan.

“The development of the strategy is a long-term project that seeks to create a final strategy for youth, by youth themselves.

“Upon the completion of the youth strategy, the commission will bring together the brightest minds for the OECS Youth Assembly, and this is not going to be a mock parliament but an elected assembly of young persons,” the Director General said.

The eighth OECS Council of Ministers: Human and Social Development Meeting has been taking place in Antigua

He expressed the hope that the assembly would meet annually to provide solutions to the issues facing youth across the region.

The Director General added that regional governments need to support the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success Project (OASYS).

“The OASYS is an essential and transformative initiative through data driven development; this project seeks to advance youth justice reform by concentrating on diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration of youth in conflict with the law,” he said.

The Council Meeting was held under the theme “Touching Lives through Data Driven Development”.

Minister of State with responsibility for Social Transformation Senator Samantha Marshall gave opening remarks at the meeting yesterday.

“As small island developing states, navigating our paths in a protracted global health pandemic with limited resources and restricted physical space, we must continue to strive towards sustainable development in keeping with the sustainable development goals 2030 agenda,” she said.

The focus of this year’s session will include discussions on the Draft Social Inclusion and Protection Action Plan 2023-2030 and Child Online Protection Policy Framework.