OECS Education Ministers explore creating National Student Councils, AI in education

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Active youth involvement in the education system was among the key talking points of the recently held OECS 8th Council of Ministers of Education meeting, where regional education leaders agreed to further promote student-led engagements.

Last week, Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Education Daryll Matthew revealed that the regional body has agreed to look at the establishment of national student councils in the OECS territories.

Matthew, who will serve as the Chairman of the OECS Education Ministers Council for the next year, made that announcement during the closing press conference of the OECS Council of Education Ministers meeting last week.

He noted that the ministers wished to engage the youth “more meaningfully as active contributors in the decision-making process” and saw these councils as a “mechanism in place where students can be engaged in a meaningful way in matters that affect them.

“We believe it is a focal point for student engagement and … garnering the ideas and feedback of our students in the decision-making process,” he said.

In Antigua and Barbuda, National Student Councils are written into the Education Act 2008, with Sections 4(k) and 175(2)(s) granting the Minister of Education power to regulate the constitution, rights and powers of any National Student Council.

Additionally, the same law allows for a representative of a student council to sit on a Board of Management for public and private learning institutions.

However, implementation of a national student council has been non-existent thus far.

As part of this “active engagement of youth” push, the ministers agreed to the “inclusion of a youth representative as part of national delegations attending future annual meetings.”

Minister Matthew suggested that those youth representatives could be selected from among the potential student council.

Director General of the OECS Commission Dr Didacus Jules said one of the important aspects of the meeting was “how to make learning fun” for students with students having input in the discussions.

“What is interesting is … for the first time we had secondary and post-secondary school students from every school on the island present in the meeting and they sat throughout the deliberations … free to intervene in the discussion,” Dr Jules revealed.

In Jamaica, all students and student councils are represented by the National Secondary School Council (NCSS) who, according to their social media page, advocates “strongly on behalf of students at Jamaican secondary schools.”

The two-day education ministers meeting was held under the theme “Touching Lives through Data-Driven Development” with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, low student performance in mathematics and youth involvement in the education system as core talking points.

With AI tools like ChatGPT, art generators like MidJourney and business intelligence tools being developed on rapid pace, the education ministers expressed the need for preparing students to correctly harness the technology.

Anguilla’s Education Minister Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers noted that “we cannot shy away from the use of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence within our education system … and we have to prepare our students to use it in the same way we have become used to using Google and Wikipedia”.

Minister Matthew said that there needs to be a collaboration and a shared approach at the OECS level on this.

However, for students to grasp a better understanding of AI tools, one subject that needs to be improved, as the education ministers expressed a concern of, was the low performance of students in mathematics.

“The ministers agreed to establish working groups of youth to further ventilate their issues relating to mathematics with a view of arriving at solutions to [improve] students’ low performance in the subject area.

“Decisions have to be made using data and … last year, a decision was taken to access anonymous data from CXC so we can take a deep dive [into] what is happening with mathematics and where the particular deficiencies may be,” Minister Matthew said.

As expressed in the most recent CXC annual report 2021, that subject area has seen a steady decline in performance annually.

“We recognise that certain strategies need to be put into place to make learning fun; the students … indicated that, while at the primary school level, mathematics was a fun and interesting subject to be part of [but] the moment they entered the secondary school … it became a lot more difficult to grasp the concepts,” Minister Matthew explained.

Other agreed outcomes of the two-day meeting were allowing a presentation by the regional examination body CXC, the Child Online Protection Policy and Strategy document, early childhood education, and technical and vocational studies.

The next annual meeting of OECS Education Ministers will be held in St Kitts and Nevis.