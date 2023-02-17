OCS winning streak snapped in schools’ netball

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Frontrunners Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) suffered their first loss in the 16 and under category of the Cool and Smooth interschool netball league.

OCS who had an undefeated record of 3-0, saw their perfect record snapped with a 14-11 loss to former champions, Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS).

The ladies in blue — who remain one of the only two undefeated teams left in the competition –were led by Joy Shaw who made 11 of her 19 attempts to secure the win.

Kiara Samuel of OCS made 10 of her 14 in a losing effort.

In the other 16 and under match, Christ the King High School (CKHS) 2 defeated CKHS 1, 9-4.

A’risba Aska made five of her 13 attempts and Amiyah Francis, four of her 14 for the victors while Fostian Samuel and Trevicah Shaw both netted two goals.

Meanwhile, in the 18 and under division, Antigua State College (ASC) trounced St Mary’s Secondary School, 28-2. They followed that up with another win over Irene B Williams Secondary School by a 10-7 scoreline.

Zhanura Pereira made a season high 21 goals in ASC’s win over St Mary’s.