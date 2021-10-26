OCS teachers end protest and return to the classroom

Students at the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) are officially back to face-to-face learning after some teachers stopped teaching in protest of better working conditions.

Close to 60 educators complained about poor bathroom facilities and sanitization stations and refused to work last Friday until the problem was fixed.

Principal of the OCS, Forster Roberts confirmed that classes resumed both online and face to face on Tuesday.

He says teachers were instructed by the Union to return to classroom after inspection of the building last evening.

The union decided to call off industrial action after assessing the work done on the school compound over the weekend.

“This morning the teachers came out and they had a short meeting with the staff representative then everybody just went to class and they worked”, he explained.

The principal thanked parents for being understanding in the situation and thanked education ministry officials for their prompt response following protest.