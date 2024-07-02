OCS registration notice for new students for 2024-2025 academic year

- Advertisement -

The Ottos Comprehensive School would like to inform the general public that Registration for New Students for the 2024-2025 Academic Year, and textbook collection will take place on Thursday 18th July 2024 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on the school’s compound.

Parents are kindly asked to bring along the original and photocopies of the following documents to complete the registration process:

birth certificate

health card

up-to-date passport information page

proof of time in the country (Non-Nationals)

along with

– 2 recent passport-size photo

– Book Clearance Form from their previous school

– Registration Payment Slip

– Pen and notebook to write down the names of books issued to the student

Failure to have ALL the required documents which apply to the child will result in him or her not being able to register.

All registration payments must be made at the Community First Cooperative Credit Union (CFCCU), to account number 104177.

Registration cost for girls is $240 and boys $310.

Students must accompany their parents for the registration.