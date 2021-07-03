OCS principal says alumni has played a major role in school’s success

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

The alumni of the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) has and continues to play a major role in both the educational and sporting success of the institution.

This is according to OCS Principal Foster Roberts who, while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, hailed the school’s past students for the role they continue to play in the growth and development of current students and those who would have gone before.

“At Ottos Comprehensive School, we would have reached out quite a bit of our alumni over the last couple of years and the response has been very positive. We have alumni that, based on the positions they hold in the institutions they work, that they would have sponsored our track uniforms. We have a new set of track uniforms that we haven’t used as yet that we got from a sponsor and that person is an alumni of the Ottos Comprehensive School,” he said.

Roberts spoke specifically of a group of past students whom he said, has gone above and beyond the call of duty by continuously providing the OCS with crucial assistance.

“If I may just speak of the graduating class of 1992 and that they would have reached out to us from the diaspora and there are about eight or 10 barrels on their way for Ottos Comprehensive School children, yes, they have been coming on board. We would have reached out by way of letter to quite a bit of them letting them know that all was are asking for is a contribution of $100 per year to help with our development and our sports and so far we are getting some responses. We just want to encourage the alumni to continue to come and support your institution,” he said.

In 2019, Ottos Comprehensive School completed the treble in schools football, winning the girls, boys’ under-20 and boys’ under-14 titles. They have also performed well during schools athletics championships, finishing within the top five on different occasions.

There has however been no school competitions since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.