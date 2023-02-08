OCS and ASSS secure wins in School Netball

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) and All Saints Secondary (ASSS) continued their winning ways in the ongoing 16 and Under category of the Cool and Smooth Interschool Netball League.

Playing on Monday afternoon at the YMCA Sports Complex, OCS trounced Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWS), 27-8.

Kiara Samuel led her team to victory banking 20 of her 27 attempts, while her teammate, Jessica Massicott made seven of her 13 to secure the win.

Lovinna Matthew made six of her seven attempts and Kadisha Henry two of seven in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) defeated Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS), 14-5.

Kinisha James made eight of her 15 while Shakora Prince netted six of her 14 attempts for the victors.

Clare Hall’s Delicia Graham made three of her seven and Etanja Roberts, two of five.