OCS and AGS record wins in Schools Cricket

By Carlena Knight

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) recorded the largest margin of victory on Thursday in the Interschools Cricket T20 competition.

Playing at the Rising Sun Cricket Grounds, OCS defeated Pares Secondary School (PSS) winning by 183 runs.

Opting to bat first, OCS made 201 for 1 with Jahheem Joseph leading the charge for his team with a 76 not out performance with the bat.

Teammate, Xaveek Toppin contributed making 56 not out and Zaieem Scott assisted with 26 runs.

Mekaili Tonge had the best bowling figures for PSS taking one wicket for 21 runs in three overs.

In reply, PSS were all out for a dismal 18.

Zaieem Scott took five wickets for four runs in two overs while teammates Jayonte Joseph and Yohance Marcellin took three and two wickets respectively.

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) continued their winning ways defeating All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) by 68 runs.

Batting first, AGS posted 191 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Jewel Andrew had a stellar performance with the bat as he was not out for 116.

Glen Williams assisted with 17.

Eshan Blair took two wickets for 30 runs in four overs in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, ASSS could not meet their target as they were all out for 123.

Glen Williams and Xanden Hobson both took two wickets.

In the other matches played that day, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) defeated Jennings Secondary School (JSS) by six wickets while Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) went under to Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SRNA), losing by 19 runs.