OCS alumni partner to provide food items to students

Packages ready to be collected (Photos contributed)

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Past students of the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) at home and abroad have continued to partner with the educational institution to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable pupils are met even as the school remains closed for the summer break.

Administrators at the school recently partnered with the past students in the diaspora, particularly the classes of 1990, 1989, and 1992, who pooled their resources to finance the shipment of seven barrels and two boxes with basic food items to Antigua and Barbuda.

Those items were distributed to 66 students during a brief ceremony held at the school yesterday.

Principal Foster Roberts said the relationship with the past students dates back to a number of years and its part of continued efforts to transform OCS.

“The 1990 group of students reached out to us a month or so ago from the diaspora and they decided that they wanted to do the food items for the students,” Roberts said.

The food hampers were mainly distributed to students who are already a part of an existing food programme at the school.

“We have three basic donors for the feeding programme, the Kiwanis Club which sponsors meals for at least five students daily, the Second Chance Foundation which sponsors breakfast for around 44 students, and the others are taken care of through the school’s cafeteria,” Roberts said.

He added that he was grateful for the continued assistance of the past students and the parents who would have sent the children to collect the items.