Observer’s Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts sweeps clean in St George

Managing Director of Antigua Observer by NewsCo Ltd, Algernon Watts has won the constituency of St George.

Watts defeated the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate, Dean Jonas by polling 2,146 to 2006 votes, thereby amassing the most votes by a single candidate in Wednesday’s polls.

Watts, who is a first-time politician now joins a new slate of United Progressive Party politicians in the Lower House of Parliament, increasing the opposition party’s one-person presence to six.

Watts is among three candidates who won their seats having run for the first time this election, including Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon of St Mary’s South 1,061, and Anthony Smith Jr of All Saints West with 2022.

Meanwhile, Jamale Pringle of All Saints East and St Luke was re-elected to Parliament by overwhelming majority 1,799; Richard Lewis won St John’s Rural West 1932, and Sherfield Bowen also defeating his opponents in St Phillip’s South with 582.

Several other UPP candidates several ran close races this election in various constituencies including St John’s Rural North, St John’s City East, St John’s Rural South, St John’s Rural East, St Paul, St Mary’s North, and St Phillip’s North.