Observer staff donned blue garb yesterday to mark national ‘light it up blue’ day which aims to raise awareness of autism.

The event was organised by local health officials as part of efforts to increase understanding and acceptance of people with the condition. It fell amid activities for World Autism Month, commemorated globally each April.

From left are Kadeem Joseph, Stacy Samuel, Makeida Antonio, Shameek Acham and Nika George.