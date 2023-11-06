Observer shines at the 2023 ABGMA Media Awards

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Newsco Observer secured recognition for dedication to media and entertainment in two categories at this year’s Antigua & Barbuda Global Music & Media Awards (ABGMA).

The company clinched the highly coveted titles of “National Radio Station of the Year” and “National Radio Show of the Year”, the latter for Hitz FM’s “180 Degrees Show” hosted by DJ Shaka.

Saturday night’s ceremony at the John E St Luce Centre marked a significant occasion for the media industry, with outstanding contributors and media entities receiving well-deserved accolades.

Observer receives awards for ‘National Radio Station of the Year’ and ‘National Radio Show of the Year’

The affair started with a red carpet walk where awardees and guests got to enjoy a moment of glitz.

As the night began, though late, the awardees who were present received their awards for their hard work in their respective fields of music, media or humanitarianism.

The award giving was also intermingled with musical performances from local Calypso artists Lipstick and Naycha K.I.D.

In addition to the wins, Newsco Observer’s radio programmes “Observer AM” and “Good Morning Jojo” were also recognised with nominations for “Best Morning Radio Show” and “Best Sports Radio Show” respectively.

These accomplishments follow Observer’s wins at the ABGMA 2022, where the organisation was honoured with the “Legacy Award for Service in Media” and was also named “Media Network of the Year” and “Regional Media Network of the Year”.