Observer series places the spotlight on young business owners

By Adia Wynter

Antigua and Barbuda’s next generation of talented entrepreneurs is not coming: they are already here, and Observer’s Marketplace is bringing them before the nation.

For the month of September, Marketplace will highlight young business owners who display dynamic efforts and equally dynamic products each Saturday, starting September 12.

Marketplace host, Dave Lester Payne will interview these young business owners about their unique products and services, their hard work, drive, determination, and much more.

Observer’s Commercial Manager Stacy Samuel explained that Marketplace is a space created for these talented individuals as a way for Observer to give back to the community during the times of Covid-19.

“We know they are doing dynamic things but we want to give them an avenue for people to know about them,” Samuel said.

Along with the interview, three entrepreneurs will be featured in The Daily Observer every Friday.

Recommendations for commendable young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 40 are welcome.

Please email [email protected] attn: commercial manager.