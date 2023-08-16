Observer Newsco Limited wins People’s Choice Award at CBU Caribbean Media Awards

- Advertisement -

Newsco Limited Observer became the only media company in the country to bag an award in the CBU Caribbean Media Awards.

The company won the People’s Choice Award with The Headkerchief” Produced by renowned writer Joanne C. Hillhouse.

Some of the other winners announced has evening were

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMME TELEVISION: Winner – Guardian Media (CNC3, Trinidad & Tobago) – “Concordat” Produced by Ryan Bachoo Special Mention – RJRGLEANER Communications Group (Television Jamaica) – “Girl from Wood Hall: The Story of Portia Simpson-Miller” Produced by Giovanni Dennis, Dionne Jackson Miller, Shernette Johnson, Ivan Shaw, Kemar Harris, Milton Reid, Uton West & Wendy Rudd BEST MAGAZINE PROGRAMME TELEVISION: Winner – TTT (Trinidad & Tobago) – “Penny on Point: The Hon Shamfa Cudjoe” Produced by Penny Gomez & Colin Greaves; Presenter Penny Gomez; Editor NH Productions TT Special Mention – WESN Content Capital (Trinidad & Tobago) – “Nicole Larsen Show Broadcast Feb 12, 2022” Produced by WESN Content Capital BEST NEWS ITEM TELEVISION: Winner – CCN TV6 (Trinidad & Tobago) – “Manzanilla Marooned” Produced by Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine and Immanuel NunezSpecial Mention – RJRGLEANER Communications Group (Television Jamaica) – “Transportation Crisis” Produced by Anthony Lugg, Glenford Campbell and Uton West BEST INVESTIGATIVE REPORT TELEVISION: Winner – Great Belize Productions Ltd (Channel 5) – “Tracing Illegal Firearms in Belize – Origins and the Interventions” Produced by Duane Moody; Rick Romero Videographer/Editor Special Mention – RJRGLEANER Communications Group (Television Jamaica) – “All Angles Investigates: Work & Travel Misfortune” Produced by Giovanni Dennis, Ivan Shaw, Jelani Campbell, Paul Davis, Marvin Moodie, Dionne Jackson Miller & Jevaughn Gordon Special Mention – CCN TV6 (Trinidad & Tobago) – “Five and Under Vs Under Five” Produced by Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh BEST COMEDY ITEM TELEVISION: NO AWARD WINNER Special Mention – TTT (Trinidad & Tobago) – “Penny on Point: Ian Alleyne” Produced by Penny Gomez and Colin Greaves; Presenter Penny Gomez; Editor NH Productions TT BEST ENTERTAINMENT ITEM TELEVISION: Winner – WESN Content Capital (Trinidad & Tobago) – “We Christmas: Divali Mastani” Produced by WESN Content Capital BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAMME RADIO: Winner – Instituto Cubano de Radio y Television – “By an Iron Way” Produced by Elizabeth Alvarez Hernandez Special Mention – IRIE FM (Jamaica) – “Children’s Cry” Produced by Myesha Broadie BEST NEWS ITEM RADIO: Winner – RJRGLEANER Communications Group (RJR) – “Cost of Living Crisis in Jamaica” Produced by Giovanni Dennis

SPECIAL (ADVERTISING) AWARDS

BEST COMMERCIAL SPOT TELEVISION Winner – Great Belize Productions Ltd (Channel 5) Christmas Card 2022” Produced by Great Belize Productions Ltd; Rick Romero Videographer / Joel Wesbey Editor BEST PUBLIC SERVICE SPOT TELEVISION: Winner – Teleislas Channel (San Andres Island, Colombia)– “Responsible Tourism” Produced by Yessica Cifuentes, Julius Bent Special Mention – Barbados Government Information Service – “UNDP Human Trafficking Video 3” Produced by Paula Harper-Grant BEST PUBLIC SERVICE SPOT RADIO: Winner – Instituto Cubano de Radio y Television (Radio Encyclopedia) – “Drugs Silence You” Produced by Alfredo Zamora Mustelier

The event was here in Antigua under the auspices of Antigua & Barbuda’s Governor General, His Excellency Sir Williams and Lady Williams.

They presided over a glittering event celebrating media output from 2022 at which, thirty-five Award winners were acknowledged with the presentation of plaques. There were also fourteen (14) entrants whose submissions were given Special Mention by the panel of judges.