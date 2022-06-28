Observer media to receive award for years of service￼

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Observer media group is among a list of awardees that will be honoured at this year’s Antigua Barbuda Gospel Music and Media Awards.

The eighth annual event will run from November 4-5 with the Legacy Ball and Media Awards being held on the first day at the Sir Vivian Richard’s Cricket Stadium’s presidential suite, where the six honorees will receive their flowers.

Observer will receive a Legacy Award for distinguished service in media.

The company is also named as a nominee in several other categories.

Observer Radio is short-listed for Radio Station of the Year, Media of the Year and Regional Media of the Year.

One of Observer’s radio shows, Connecting with Dave Lester Payne, has also been nominated for Best Radio Show Social.

Other awardees include producer and musician-songwriter Laul Thomas who will also receive a Legacy Award, but in the field of music.

Three other Antiguans will be honoured as well.

International multi-award winning gospel recording artiste, Junior ‘Naycha K.I.D.’ Edwards, ambassador, author, musician and cultural practitioner, Dorbrene O’Marde, and social media influencer Ameen ‘J Truth’ Diaz will be awarded.

Edwards will receive the Impact Award for distinguished service in music, and O’Marde will get the Impact Award for distinguished service in activism, while Diaz will be the first recipient of the Leonard Tim Hector Impact Award for social activism.

Bahamian pastor, singer-songwriter and choir director Christopher Huyler Roberts will also be honoured with the Legacy Award for distinguished service in the ministry.

In addition to that, the winners of the media categories will be announced.

On November 5, the music awards will take centre stage and will feature an artist showcase for new and upcoming artists.

Following the Music Awards, there will be a grand finale “Praise Our Loud” after-party concert at 8.30pm, with headliners Naycha K.I.D, Emrand Henry, Phenom the 1st, Nigel Lewis, Discyple, and the reunion of one of Antigua’s top gospel bands, Judah Development.

Public voting commenced on June 1 and will conclude on July 31.