Observer Day, a resounding success!

We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support shown by our community during Observer Day. Hundreds of you turned out to make donations, meet the legendary Sir Vivian Richards, and engage with our talented radio hosts. The delicious food was a hit, and the atmosphere was filled with joy and camaraderie.

Your generosity and enthusiasm have touched our hearts deeply. The success of this event is a testament to the strong bond we share with our listeners and readers. Your unwavering support enables us to continue providing quality content and keep Newsco Observer Radio, The Daily Observer, and HITZ FM on the air.

From all of us at Newsco Limited, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your presence and contributions have made a significant impact, and we are truly grateful. Together, we will continue to grow and serve our community with dedication and passion.