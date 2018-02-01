OAS to deploy observers to Grenada’s general election

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Feb. 1, CMC – The Organisation of American States has confirmed that it will be sending a mission to observe the March 13th General Elections.

While the date of the team’s arrival is not yet known, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell, in submitting the formal request,indicated that Grenada would like the team to arrive earlier than usual.

The Prime Minister has also written to the Commonwealth, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), all of whom have sent observers to previous general elections.

Following the recent announcement of the general election date, opposition leader Nazim Burke main opposition leader and his candidate has been calling for the OAS, the Carter Foundation and other organisations to send teams to observe the upcoming poll.

However, Mitchell said that he had already contacted the OAS Secretary General and the request was subitted over a month ago.

“The NDC is very late on this matter, the Government invited more than a month and a half ago telling them to send a mission and its not just the OAS, we have sent letters to the OECS, the Caricom Secretariat and to the Commonwealth secretariat to have observer mission, and we told them to not just come just before the election we want them long before and they all promised that tol follow up,” said Mitchell who explained that OAS has to source funds for such an undertaking.

Nomination day for the General Election is on February 20, and after that the voting population will know how many candidates and political parties will be representing the 15 constituencies .

To date, only two of the active 18 political organisation have presented candidates for each of the 15 constituencies.

They are the governing New National Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress .