OAS launches consultancy to improve access to finance for women-led MSMEs in Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority (ABIA), in collaboration with the Organization of American States (OAS) Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) project, has announced a new consultancy aimed at promoting access to financial products, knowledge, tools, and techniques for women and women-led Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to improve their business strategies.

The consultancy, titled “OAS WEE Consultancy – ACCESS to Finance for Women-Led and Owned MSMEs,” seeks to address the challenges faced by start-ups, market-ready, and near market-ready MSMEs in accessing finance.

The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts by the ABIA and the OAS to create economic opportunities and promote social mobility for all.

To be considered for the consultancy, applicants must possess a minimum of 5 years of experience in supporting MSMEs, preferably with a focus on women-led enterprises, and have proven expertise and strong knowledge in accessing finance for MSMEs.

They should also have experience in designing and delivering online training workshops and be proficient in using online collaboration and communication platforms.

Other essential qualifications include exceptional communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with diverse stakeholders, demonstrated technical expertise on the subject matter, at least three references, a sample of work, and fluency in English.

Interested individuals can apply by sending an email to [email protected] with the subject “OAS WEE Consultancy -ACCESS to Finance for Women-Led and Owned MSMEs Consultancy”. The deadline for applications is June 10, 2024, at 5:30 pm US Eastern time.

The OAS WEE project and the ABIA have been working together to support the growth and development of MSMEs in Antigua and Barbuda, with a special focus on empowering women entrepreneurs.

This consultancy is expected to provide valuable insights and resources to help women-led businesses overcome financial barriers and achieve long-term success.

For more information about the consultancy or the application process, please contact Jacqueline Yearwood at the ABIA office at 481-1015.