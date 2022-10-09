NYPAAB hosts two major initiatives this weekend

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

About twenty members of the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) met over the weekend to discuss key community projects.

The next phase of donations for the Period Poverty Project, a beach clean-up and a Constituency town hall meeting were among the plans outlined in the general meeting at the Multipurpose Centre on Saturday.

Members have been invited to participate in a beach clean-up of Jabberwock Beach located in St John’s Rural North. The activity this Saturday at 9:00 AM will be facilitated to promote environmental awareness and cleanliness.

Later that day, Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) candidate Colin James, United Progressive Party (UPP) MP Jamale Pringle, and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate Avoy Knight, will address and interact with All Saints East and St Luke residents during a town hall meeting starting at 6:30 PM at Mack Pond.

The first town hall meeting was held in St George on August 18, where ABLP MP Dean Jonas, UPP candidate Algernon Watts and DNA candidate Kelson Dalso were featured.

NYPAAB President Kamalie Mannix told Observer that the organisation anticipates a good turnout from Constituents wanting to seize the opportunity to experience what may not be possible during the candidates’ campaign efforts.

“On a very rare occasion would you find all candidates from all political parties in one space to answer questions. It provides the Constituency an opportunity to be able to hear and dissect the plans of each candidate,” Mannix said in an interview.

He also encouraged young people to become registered voters and exercise their right to vote when the date of the general elections is announced.

“Vote not for party, but the future of the country. Whose hands do you trust Antigua and Barbuda in? Who do you see and say I have absolute confidence that that person can lead Antigua and Barbuda in the right way?” Mannix suggested.

The NYPAAB welcomes young people who are interested in community development to support the organization’s various initiatives and projects.

For more information contact 734-2263.