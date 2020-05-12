‘Nursing the world to health’

To mark the observance of International Nurses Day today, nurses in Antigua and Barbuda will be standing in solidarity with their colleagues for a full hour on Queen Elizabeth Highway.

Healthcare workers will line the street from outside the Nurses Hostel, forming a human chain all the way down to Sir Luther Winter Pre-School at University Drive.

According to president of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, Soria Dupie-Winston, from 3pm today, her colleagues, while maintaining social distancing, will display placards and banners as they demonstrate support for their counterparts across the world. (Photos courtesy Jermaine Kentish)