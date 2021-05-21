Nursing homes welcome donations from US-based charity

Spread the love























Photos of donated items (contributed)

by Leon Norville

An international charity has given generously to two nursing homes in Antigua and Barbuda as a means of easing the strain they may be facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blessed Hands Generous Hearts (BHGH), a United States-based charity with a local arm in Antigua and Barbuda, made the donations to Golden Treasure Care Centre in Liberta and Bishop John E Knight Golden Home in Judges Hill on Thursday.

Among the items donated were beds, wheelchairs, crutches, a geriatric chair, a lifting device, commode, cleaning supplies, food thickeners, adult pampers and pads.

Local director of the charity, Leon George said, “we got the donations from the US and we thought it would be a great help to give back to these homes because of the pandemic”.

“Some nursing homes may have challenges in getting payments from residents’ families. We feel as though any help they can get right now would ease the burden.”

In thankful comments from the recipients of the donations, the representative from Golden Treasure Care Centre, Nurse Joyan Quinn, said she “feels humbled that in these times where it is difficult that persons are still supporting one another”.

Nurse Laurellyn Williams from the Bishop John E Knight Golden Age Home and Mission Incorporated said the board is very thankful to the charity and indeed grateful for the donation.

“We are always welcome to organisations like BHGH and their donations as they help our home in supporting and providing the best care for our residents,” she said.

Over the last few weeks, the charity has been actively engaging the community by giving back in various ways including free Covid-19 testing in several communities, and donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Her Majesty’s Prison and other entities.

The charity’s local director and member at large, Jeseca Southwell, made the presentations on Thursday.