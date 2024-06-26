Nurses protest removal of key official from midwifery board

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

Dozens of nurses staged a picket in front of the Ministry of Health yesterday due to a decision to remove a key official from the board of midwifery.

Members of the Nurses Association protested a decision apparently taken by Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph to remove Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) Margaret Smith from the board.

According to the association’s President Laurellyn Williams, the move was because the PNO refused to do the minister’s bidding, choosing instead to carry out her actual duties.

“The only outcome that we’re looking for is for him to expeditiously put the PNO back on the board as fast as he possibly can,” Williams told Observer.

“There are 293 of us. If we call the forces, it will not go well for nursing and midwifery in the country. We do not want to reach that because we are a caring profession. So, we are hoping that the minister will make common sense and reason prevail and come down from the horse that he has put himself on and do the rightful thing.”

She explained that it’s in the best interest of the public to have the right person in place, like the PNO, overseeing midwifery.

She said it ensures that the midwives caring for everyone are properly registered, thereby protecting the public.

The PNO conducts background checks to verify identities and thus safeguards the public.

Moreover, she ensures nursing training aligns with global standards.

Recently, the international confederation of midwives advised the PNO to update the curriculum to meet international requirements. This led to a curriculum review and a new midwifery programme.

Williams suggested that removing Smith from regulatory duties would negatively impact the system.

Other sources told Observer, “We cannot allow the minister to just change things at his whim and fancy when persons do not follow instructions given to them by him.

“To let him get away with this move is to take us back where we were 40 years ago. His decision to remove the PNO from the board is not a decision that will affect the sitting PNO but whoever will occupy that position from henceforth, because PNOs come and go [and] the present PNO’s time in office will soon come to an end.”

Nurse educator and regulator Elnora Warner said, “There are persons who sit on the council. These bodies, especially the regulatory ones, are not there for people to get a little stipend. It’s not about stipends. It’s about the function, and especially in terms of maintaining standards. Believe it or not, there are persons of ill repute who will try to come into your profession, and they are not qualified. They are not trained.

“We have had it here in Antigua, you know, people trained at a low level. So, you need persons who will scrutinise the certification, the requirement, etc. It is not just a little secretary position, and write down your name, call your register. It’s not about that. It’s much deeper. It has implications for standards of nursing practice.”

Williams also issued a call to action to the public saying, “I am asking the general public, if it comes to this, because I’m hoping it does, that when we are ready to go full force that the public come and join us.

“We have been there for the public, and if it comes to that, we are asking the public now to be there for us.”

Observer made repeated efforts to reach health officials, including Sir Molwyn, for comment, to no avail. Permanent Secretary Ena Dalso-Henry told Observer she was unaware of the reason for the protest.