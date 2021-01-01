Nurses Headquarters Vandalized

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Police have yet to apprehend the perpetrators who vandalized and burglarized the Nurse’s Headquarters on the Queen Elizabeth Highway this week.

Apart from destroying some major pipes, those responsible made good on their escape with a water tank and pump.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association Soria Dupie-Winston said the discovery was made on Tuesday by one of the workers.

“When the secretary went in she realized there was no water to wash hands. When she went into the pump room, she realized the padlock was missing. Upon further inspection it was also realized that the pump as well as the tank was missing,” she explained.

Dupie-Winston said the entire situation is disheartening, especially in this COVID-19 era.

“I mean at this point in time when nurses are on the frontline working hard to protect this country, it saddens me that some unscrupulous individuals find it fitting to go and vandalize our property and to steal our property,” she added.

The ABNA’s president said a daycare also operates in that building and the business has been compromised.

“The pump serves the building but we have a daycare and it will not be able to operate if there is not running water…We just hope the perpetrators are caught,” she added.

The police are still investigating the matter.