Nurse accused of forging vaccination cards gets bail

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The St John’s Magistrates’ Court has granted bail to a woman believed to have fabricated Covid-19 vaccination cards for her own pecuniary benefit.

The Bolans woman, Jahmesha Millwood, was charged with 21 counts of forgery for allegedly forging 21 of the said cards last year.

She made her first appearance before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday, represented by Attorney Lawrence Daniels, and was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

She also has to report to a police station three days each week, provide two local sureties and surrender all of her travel documents.

The nurse allegedly charged over EC $1,000 per card when she allegedly committed the offence at the Multipurpose Cultural Center on November 13, 2021.

The 29-year-old mother of two was said to be an employee of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and was a volunteer at vaccination stations.

The Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph disclosed in November last year that the woman had been relieved of her duties until the matter has been resolved.

The defendant is set to make her second appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court for her committal hearing on March 17th.