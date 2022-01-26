NSA hosts January Regatta

The National Sailing Academy’s “January Regatta” was recently held under sunny skies and light easterly winds in English Harbour.

A total of 40 sailors, both old and young, with about one-third of them being women and girls, competed in the event. Tyrique Adams and Craig Simon emerged winners of the most competitive Feva Class.

NSA’s Chief Instructor Sylvester Thomas commented, “Kudos to Race Officer Joshuah Daniels for a fine job organising today’s sailing on the water. Conditions were good for the beginners; this was our first regatta in a while and I think it went well. We will be racing the last Sunday of every month from now. All are welcome.”

A party and barbecue followed the event, capping off a day of sailing action.