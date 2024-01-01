Notice: Updated visiting hours and entrance fee at Cathedral of St. John the Divine

- Advertisement -

Effective January 1, 2024, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine is enhancing the visitor experience with new opening hours.

Visitors are welcome on Mondays to Fridays from 9 am to 4 pm and Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

To support the ongoing maintenance and restoration efforts of the Cathedral and its surroundings, an entrance fee of US$5.00 or EC$13.00 will be implemented.

For the safety of all visitors, please pay attention to and comply with the posted signs on the property.

Schools planning to visit are requested to contact the Deanery office at least 48 hours in advance.

Phone: 462-0820

Email: [email protected]

We appreciate your cooperation as we strive to ensure a satisfying experience for all visitors to the Cathedral.