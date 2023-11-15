Notice of roadworks on Anchorage Road, between Marble Hill Rd and the new bridge/culvert under construction

- Advertisement -

Stakeholders and the General Public are hereby notified that C O Williams will be carrying out roadworks on Anchorage Road between the Marble Hill road junction and the New Culvert being constructed that will interrupt traffic on the named section of the road starting Wednesday 15th November 2023 and continuing for the remainder of the week. As a result of this work, there will be Single lane vehicular traffic, controlled by Flag Persons, on that section of the road, DURING DAYLIGHT HOURS. Persons travelling on that section of the Road may however follow Diversions as listed below to avoid delays.

Stakeholders and the General Public are hereby notified that C O Williams will be carrying out roadworks on Anchorage Road between the Marble Hill road junction and the New Culvert being constructed that will interrupt traffic on the named section of the road starting Wednesday 15th November 2023 and continuing for the remainder of the week.

As a result of this work, there will be Single lane vehicular traffic, controlled by Flag Persons, on that section of the road, DURING DAYLIGHT HOURS.

Persons travelling on that section of the Road may however follow Diversions as listed below to avoid delays.

Persons travelling towards St. Johns Via Marble Hill Rd, may Divert right through Lower Mckinnons to Evanson Rd; then left on Evanson Rd; then right on Anchorage Rd; then left into Yorks across the New Bridge, and follow the Diversion Signs, to rejoin Anchorage Rd (Fort Rd) and continue to St. Johns.

Persons travelling towards St. Johns on Anchorage Rd, may Divert right through Yorks and follow the Diversion Signs, and /or Flag Persons, to rejoin Anchorage Rd and continue to St. Johns.

Persons travelling North from St. Johns with the intention of using Marble Hill Rd or Anchorage Rd beyond the Marble Hill Rd Junction may Divert left through Yorks; then right past the Yorks Playfield to Anchorage Rd. Diversion Signs, and/or Flag Persons will be deployed to assist with the Traffic flow.

Regular traffic will resume at night.

Delays will be unavoidable, and Persons are encouraged to adjust their travel times accordingly.

Please see the attached, Diversion Plans for Persons travelling to St. Johns, and for Persons leaving St. Johns. To St. Johns is the Green and Yellow arrow. From St. Johns, it is the Blue arrow.

All road users are expected to proceed with extreme caution when traversing the construction site.