Nothing we haven’t heard before – Opposition Leader and Barbuda MP give views on Throne Speech

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Leader of the Opposition Jamale Pringle and Barbuda MP Trevor Walker have given their reaction to the Throne Speech delivered yesterday by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams.

Speaking immediately after the event, Pringle expressed disappointment with the speech, claiming it lacked policies to “ease the squeeze on the people of Antigua and Barbuda”.

“We were hoping that we would have heard at least the outlines of the policies that the government intends to use to really revitalise this economy, and how they are going to deal with the high cost of living in Antigua and Barbuda,” he told Observer.

The Throne Speech touched on how adverse effects of drought had impacted the availability of water throughout the country, and plans to reduce its impact.

“My government is aware of the adverse effects caused by the persistent drought that has impacted our nation over the years, and has renewed its commitment to improving the availability of potable water to our citizens,” Sir Rodney said.

“The scarcity of rainfall, considered to be the worst in the last century, coupled with the depletion of water supplies in naturally occurring freshwater stores, has made the use of reverse osmosis water production essential.

Members of the Senate and House of Representatives took a group photo following the delivery of the Throne Speech (Photos by Observer’s Samantha Simon) MP Trevor Walker (right) talks with Speaker of the House Sir Gerald Watts Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle (centre) with the new Members of Parliament for the United Progressive Party and MP Trevor Walker of the Barbuda People’s Movement

“Our government intends to meet the required production levels through several means, including improvements to the reverse osmosis plants, the timely repair of damaged valves, leaky mains, the installation of pumps at well-placed intervals in elevated areas so that there can be a more equitable distribution of this precious commodity to all consumers.

“Another reverse osmosis plant producing 3.5 million gallons daily is to be added at Bethesda in short order,” Sir Rodney added.

However, Pringle said that this did not go far enough, stating “we also heard brief mention of the water situation, and this is something that we have been hearing from since 2014, and we are not hearing exactly how the government is going to go about solving this issue,” he said.

He further explained that the government should have undertaken an overhaul of the water distribution network, arguing that government should have replaced the water lines under the roads prior to embarking on a road rehabilitation project.

Meanwhile Parliamentary Representative for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, claimed the sister isle’s development received sparse attention in the speech.

“To be honest I am not surprised, as it was a regurgitation of stuff we would have heard in the past—robotics, University of the West Indies, Deluxe Cinema, fibre optics cables [etc].

“What surprised me was the fact that no specific mention was made of Barbuda in any direct way…so in my view, this shows the government lacks impetus for the planning [development] of this country going forward,” Walker said.

Barbuda received only two specific mentions in the speech – the provision of affordable and reliable broadband service on the sister isle, and a reference to the Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) project as a source of jobs and economic growth.

Walker said this showed a lack of ingenuity and foresight.

“It was mentioned in a way as a part of something else in terms of economic growth, so the government of course has all its eggs in that [PLH] basket for whatever reason, and as far as I am concerned, that is something that is taking a very myopic view of sustainable development on a whole in Barbuda,” the Barbuda MP noted.

Both Pringle and Walker expressed interest in the budget speech to be delivered on March 2 for more details as to the government’s plans.