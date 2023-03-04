‘Not just about producing world-beaters’: Greene says investment in youth and sports is about supporting dreams

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There is no guarantee that having suitable facilities and accessible services will lead to the production of world class athletes. However, it could provide young people with an avenue to channel both their negative and positive energies and, in turn, equip them with the skills required to become productive members of society.

This is the sentiment of principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS) and sports enthusiast, Colin Greene, who said that although with the right guidance and assistance some could become professional athletes, the immediate goal is providing opportunities for young people to become involved in positive and meaningful activities.

“A lot of people make the mistake to think that the goal of this must be that we are going to produce world champions, but that’s not the initial goal. The goal of this is just to provide quality interactions for our children, things that they enjoy because they are not think about becoming no world champion, they just, right now, like the interaction of an extracurricular activity that they can g and enjoy. In the end, what happens is that you end up producing world competitors even though that is not your ultimate goal,” he said.

Greene went on to add that investment in youths and youth athletes does not necessarily require cash injection, but rather the provision of key infrastructure and services that are readily available in many other Caribbean countries.

“I think we could have a centralised gym for children to come to, not just track and field people but [footballers, netballers, etc]. They could get that part of the body together under the supervision of people who probably work for the government and know what they are doing, rather than each of us trying to do one of our own. We need to go back to see how we can assist with things like therapy because we used to have that before, but I don’t know what happened. When a child got injured they would go to the government physio and they make the first assessment and and recommendations,” he said.

The popular principal also lamented the lack of suitable community facilities where athletes could begin to hone their talents from an early age.

“I don’t necessarily mean we need to have a stadium like Sir Viv, but we could make the facilities a little bit better so we would have a couple of fields that are good enough, flat enough so that we could have races right there with the basic training right there in terms of the grassroots because they do that right in Jamaica. Then that centralised place where we come together for major competitions has to be of a quality that makes life easier. Some years ago we were up at Sticky Wicket [Coolidge Cricket Ground] and the difference it made in terms of the energy to organize because everything was just right there so it makes life a lot easier to organise a quality event,” Greene said.

The Ministry of Sports is preparing to host this year’s Inter-schools Track & Field Championships which will be sponsored by Cool & Smooth.