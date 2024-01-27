“Not Guilty” says trio accused of murdering Customs Officer

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three men accused of the 2020 killing of Customs Officer Nigel Christian have officially proclaimed their innocence to the court.

The 44-year-old high ranking customs official was abducted from his McKinnons residence on July 10, 2020, and hours later he was found dead in the Thibou’s area with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Deceased Nigel Christian

Lasean Bully of Cashew Hill, Wayne Thomas of Hatton, and Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay were charged with his murder in April 2021.

After several adjournments in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, in September 2022 the case was officially committed to the January 2023 assizes.

However, following a few adjournments, the trio was finally arraigned yesterday before Justice Ann-Marie Smith. They told they court that they are not guilty of Christian’s murder.

As a result, they will be standing trial.

May 17 has been set for an update on preparation for the trial to be provided to the court. Prior to that, defence Attorney Andrew O’Kola indicated that he will be making an application.

O’Kola represents Bully and Harrigan, while Attorney Sherfield Bowen represents Thomas.

During the case’s committal proceedings in the lower court, prosecutors said that they had amassed over 40 pieces of evidence in connection to the case, including documents, DNA evidence, cell tower data, mobile phone records, and video footage.

The prosecution has also identified more than 50 witnesses who could be called to take the stand during the trial.