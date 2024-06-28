Not at the Moment: Fast Bowler Alzarri Joseph Not Focused on Talks of Captaincy as Quest for Personal Growth Continues

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph said his focus remains on doing the things that will aid in the continued development of his game for the overall betterment of West Indies cricket.

The Antiguan, currently vice captain in all three formats for the West Indies team, made the statement in response to queries as to whether he had given any thought to one day leading the regional squad.

“No; at the moment I think we have two very settled captains for the formats so I haven’t been thinking about that. I have been thinking about how I could improve my game and what I can add to the team,” he said.

In May Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel named Joseph vice captain to Rovman Powell ahead of the ongoing T20 World Cup. The fast bowler was announced as vice captain of both the Test and ODI squads in December last year.

Joseph said he has learned quite a bit since being named vice captain of the team in all three formats, but also credited earlier roles in similar positions for preparing him for the task ahead.

“I have been vice captain for the ODIs and the Test matches and now T20 so it’s just continuing where I left off because my job is pretty simple, which is just to facilitate the captain in any way that I can. I have only done it at the under-19s and school level [and] being captain of the Leewards gave me that experience at a higher level but the game doesn’t change; just the opposition,” the fast bowler said.

West Indies bowed out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, following a three-wicket loss to South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound.

Joseph finished as the leading bowler with 13 wickets, the most taken by any West Indies player in a single edition of the tournament.