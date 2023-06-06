‘Not a death sentence’: Breast cancer survivors share their journey

- Advertisement -

“In today’s world, it is not a death sentence. I want persons to understand that the best prevention is early detection,” a 22-year breast cancer survivor Desiree Edwards said during an Observer AM interview yesterday.

Edwards said she was diagnosed with stage two cancer in 2001, at age 38, and that she had initially refused to accept her diagnosis.

“I went into full denial. I actually wanted a second and a third opinion, because I could not just believe that anyone under 40, at the time, would be diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.

Another survivor, Michele Lynch, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer 14 years ago. She vividly remembers the date — January 20 2009, the inauguration day of US President Barack Obama.

She spoke about her experience with negative comments, particularly some of the myths she was told about cancer.

“When I was diagnosed, the amount of negatives you’ll hear – ‘don’t cut it because if wind gets on it, that’s the end of your life’; ‘chemo [chemotherapy] is going to kill you’. So we have to get rid of the myths,” Lynch said.

Both women’s stories come on the heels of Cancer Survivors Day, marked annually on the first Sunday in June, which is a celebration for individuals who have overcome the disease. It also aims to raise awareness about the effects of cancer.

Wallowing after a cancer diagnosis is a normal phase to go through. However, it’s a phase that individuals should seek to overcome, Edwards indicated.

“It’s a natural phase to go through, but I want people to understand that you have to come out of that phase quickly … you don’t want to feel that it is something that is impossible. That it is a death sentence,” she said.

For her, it was her strong faith and a positive mind that aided her through that period of her life.

Similarly, Lynch spoke about the process of coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis, and recommended the Breast Friends organisation for support.

“That person needs to accept it mentally first … then they can move on with the support of families. In our case we have Breast Friends. The group is a wonderful group. It’s mainly survivors, so they have been through it,” she said.

The general timeframe for cancer treatment spans years. Edwards recounted doing seven years of hormone therapy, in addition to six weeks of radiation therapy, and four months of chemotherapy in 21-day cycles.

Lynch’s experience was similar, with her illness being treated through three weeks of radiation therapy, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, then five years of hormone therapy.

“It’s not just a year or two years, it’s a wider span because you take into consideration radiation treatments … hormone treatment, and then there’s the regular checkups after,” Edwards stated.

In addition to sharing their experiences, both women encouraged the public to be proactive with their health.

“Know your body. Know what is normal for you. Know what you’re accustomed to seeing, and any changes, any change that pops up, check it out. Get a second opinion, ask questions. Read up on it,” Lynch urged.

Additionally, both shared their deep concern for cancer patients who had been using the cancer centre located at Michael’s Mount prior to its recent closure.

“With the closure of the cancer centre, radiation treatment becomes another hurdle to overcome … and another stressor,” Edwards said.

Facts about cancer

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.

The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers.

Around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity.

Cancer-causing infections, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and hepatitis, are responsible for approximately 30% of cancer cases in low- and lower-middle-income countries.

Many cancers can be cured if detected early and treated effectively.

*Courtesy the World Health Organization (WHO)