Thursday, 02 September, 2021
Non-resident visitors to the US to present proof of vaccination

Government Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Officer, Lionel Hurst has revealed further details about the requirement to be vaccinated to access certain visas to enter the United States.

He said the US Embassy has asked that persons applying for B1 and B2 visas – non-resident visitors visas – be fully vaccinated in order for the visa to be issued.

“I think we are seeing the beginning of the United States moving towards restricting all foreigners entering the United States to having been fully vaccinated. This is the first step that we are seeing and there’s very likely to be a second step”, he said.

This is yet another restriction on the entry of certain travelers into the United States in an effort to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

