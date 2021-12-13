Non-profit prepares for book donations

By Makeida Antonio

A local non-government organisation (NGO) has reached the final steps in gathering academic material for donation to learning institutions in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Nolan Hue Foundation closed its December book drive yesterday, where several of the organisation’s members participated in cleaning and sorting textbooks and other material useful for educational purposes.

The book drive was able to secure textbooks spanning various subjects including English Language and Literature, Mathematics, History, Geography, Business, Accounting, and Natural Sciences, including Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science.

Nolan Hue Foundation’s head of Public Relations and Marketing Dwana Anderson, told Observer that this initiative in the organisation’s calendar aims to reduce the costs associated with education for students across the country.

“The Nolan Hue Foundation Academic and History Book Drive is a part of our voluntary initiatives for 2021. The purpose of the drive is to help to reduce the cost of learning for university students, by donating the received books to the UWI Five Islands Campus and the public library,” Anderson said yesterday.

According to Anderson, her role in Nolan Hue Foundation entails proposing and implementing measures to enhance and/or protect the image and work of the organisation, managing, and holding subcommittee TEA* accountable for their execution of responsibilities, and overseeing effective management of social media pages, content, questions, and concerns, and ensuring all Nolan Hue visuals are consistent with the overall brand.

She also explained that the concept of the book drive was birthed from a place of personal experience throughout her school life.

“The idea of the initiative came about as I recalled not being able to afford textbooks and had to borrow books from previous students and the library. The Nolan Hue Foundation prioritises the development of youths, and views this initiative as a medium to give back,” Anderson recounted.

Nolan Hue Foundation CEO Regis Burton indicated that the donation ceremonies will be made to the National Public Library and the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus by the end of this week and early next week respectively.