25.2 C
St John's
Monday, 13 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesNon-profit prepares for book donations
The Big Stories

Non-profit prepares for book donations

0
66
Textbooks being sorted by the Nolan Hue Foundation yesterday (Photo by Makeida Antonio)

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A local non-government organisation (NGO) has reached the final steps in gathering academic material for donation to learning institutions in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Nolan Hue Foundation closed its December book drive yesterday, where several of the organisation’s members participated in cleaning and sorting textbooks and other material useful for educational purposes.

The book drive was able to secure textbooks spanning various subjects including English Language and Literature, Mathematics, History, Geography, Business, Accounting, and Natural Sciences, including Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science.

Nolan Hue Foundation’s head of Public Relations and Marketing Dwana Anderson, told Observer that this initiative in the organisation’s calendar aims to reduce the costs associated with education for students across the country.

“The Nolan Hue Foundation Academic and History Book Drive is a part of our voluntary initiatives for 2021. The purpose of the drive is to help to reduce the cost of learning for university students, by donating the received books to the UWI Five Islands Campus and the public library,” Anderson said yesterday.

 According to Anderson, her role in Nolan Hue Foundation entails proposing and implementing measures to enhance and/or protect the image and work of the organisation, managing, and holding subcommittee TEA* accountable for their execution of responsibilities, and overseeing effective management of social media pages, content, questions, and concerns, and ensuring all Nolan Hue visuals are consistent with the overall brand.

She also explained that the concept of the book drive was birthed from a place of personal experience throughout her school life.

“The idea of the initiative came about as I recalled not being able to afford textbooks and had to borrow books from previous students and the library. The Nolan Hue Foundation prioritises the development of youths, and views this initiative as a medium to give back,” Anderson recounted.

Nolan Hue Foundation CEO Regis Burton indicated that the donation ceremonies will be made to the National Public Library and the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus by the end of this week and early next week respectively.

Previous articleLions District Governor makes official visit and audit of the Lions Club of Antigua
Next articleNon-profit group works to provide assistance for vulnerable women and children
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × one =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021