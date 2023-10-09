Non-profit group’s recycling programme gets underway in local schools

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

A campaign by non-profit group Good Humans 268 Inc to encourage people to donate barrels to boost recycling efforts has so far gathered approximately 165 such containers out of its 315-barrel goal.

In August, the organisation made an appeal to the general public to donate barrels for a massive recycling programme in primary and secondary schools across Antigua.

Good Humans 268 president Joshuanette Francis told Observer that despite not meeting the goal for the start of the new school year, a decision was made for the initiative to proceed.

She explained that the number of barrels placed in each primary and secondary school was reduced.

“Secondary schools have four and some primary schools have one and two. We would’ve done an analysis based on the size of the school,” Francis stated.

Her hope is that by the end of the current school term, the remaining barrels will be acquired and the schools will be outfitted with the additional barrels, as originally planned.

Francis said the recycling effort is a stepping stone for future plans.

“I’m hoping in the next few years that we have a state-of-the-art recycling facility where we will be employing individuals with disabilities…and we will convert the cans and bottles into furniture. We’re going to turn our glass that we recycle into sand,” she said.

Good Humans 268 was founded by Francis in June 2023 after she was terminated from her job due to an osteoarthritis diagnosis aged just 24.

The organisation is dedicated to the causes of furthering environmental sustainability and assisting those with disabilities in Antigua and Barbuda.

‘Necessary for some, useful for all’ is their guiding principle, along with the aim of ‘creating golden opportunities for individuals living with disabilities’.

Anyone wishing to donate or participate should call 789-4663.