Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission PRO Elisa Graham says the nominations are in for the 2021 Barbuda Council Elections slated for the end of March.

The nominations are as follows:

ABLP –

Tyrone Beazer

Wesley Beazer

Hasketh Daniel

Mackeisha Desuza

Kelcina George

BPM –

Nico Antonio

Melanie Beazer

Wayde Burton

Mackenzie Frank

Nadia Johnson

INDEPENDENT –

Ordrick Samuel

Nominations took place on Wednesday from 10am to 1pm.