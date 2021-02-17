Nomination Day for Barbuda Council election set a month from today

Spread the love













By Elesha George

[email protected]

The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, has issued the writ of election to allow for a Barbuda Council election on March 29.

Five people will be nominated on nomination day scheduled for March 17 – one month from today.

The Barbuda Council comprises a member of the House of Representatives (MP), a member of the Senate and nine elected members.

In 2019, members of the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) claimed the four seats which were left vacant by elected members who had the smallest number of votes.

This time, BPM’s Kendra Beazer, Wade Burton and Nadia Harris-George as well as the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s (ABLP) Mackiesha Desuza and Knacyntar Nedd – the remaining five elected members whose seats were not scheduled for election in 2019 – will vacate their seats.

They are, however, eligible for re-election.

Meanwhile, Vernest Mack has been decided as the Returning Officer following the Governor General’s proclamation on February 3.