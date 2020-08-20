NODS unveils shelter protocols

Spread the love













The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) has revealed details of its shelter protocols, as the nation navigates an already-active hurricane season.

Along with the usual safety measures, protocols have had to be adjusted to include measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In an appearance in Cabinet this week, NODS director Philmore Mullin reported on the level of readiness of some 46 shelters across Antigua and Barbuda, including the supplies and communication devices required.

As part of the shelter protocols disclosed in this week’s post-Cabinet report, every individual hoping to use a shelter during the passage of a storm or hurricane will be required to undergo a temperature check.

Individuals will also be questioned by health professionals, and required to provide certain information that will determine whether they can stay in a shelter, or be transported to a bio-secure area, such as the Infectious Diseases Control Centre (IDC) at the old Holberton Hospital.

Further, sheltered individuals will be provided with a facemask which they must wear during their stay, except when sleeping.

Households will be assigned spaces that reflect their numbers, and the families will be placed at least six feet apart from others.

Additionally, NODS reported that the designated shelter in Barbuda, at the Fisheries Complex, is in a state of readiness with sufficient flashlights, sheeting, blankets and beds.

A generator has also been repaired there and a satellite phone is to be supplied, along with other devices, to ensure effective communication.

Sheets of plywood are also being stored for distribution to people who may need to secure their homes.