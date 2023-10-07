NODS rolls out activities for Disaster Risk Reduction Week

- Advertisement -

Several activities will be held next week leading up to the October 13 observance of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction under the theme “Fighting inequality for a resilient future”.

According to information from the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), the activities begin Sunday with a service at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church at 8am.

Monday 9 October will be media day when NODS personnel along with other individuals will conduct interviews on ABS Television and various radio stations throughout the day, and a panel discussion will also be held on ABS Television at 8pm.

Tuesday, 10 October has been designated Community Outreach Day. This initiative will involve the erection of tsunami warning signs throughout St John’s.

On Wednesday 11 October, A Youth in Disaster Workshop will be held at NODS from 9am to 1pm. Each secondary school on island has been invited to participate.

Thursday 12 October has been designated Community Risk Reduction Day and District Disaster Coordinators who volunteer on behalf of NODS will be interacting with residents in their respective communities and will be distributing educational materials.

The activities conclude on Friday 13 October — International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction — with a Disaster Management Expo at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre from 10 am to 2 pm. Several groups will join NODS to take part in this interactive and educational event.

Held every October 13, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the risks they face.