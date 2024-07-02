NODS offers support to countries affected by Beryl and echoes preparedness

- Advertisement -

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) and several stakeholders are offering support to St Vincent and Grenada after suffering severe damage by Hurricane Beryl on Monday.

Based on a list of items that was identified through the regional disaster management system, several relief items are being shipped to these territories. Among the items are water, food and tarpaulin.

Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Sherrod James says Tropical Shipping has come on board to support moving supplies along with the international non-governmental organization Global Support Development (GCD) which has partnered with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

In addition to the movement of supplies, a team of police and defence force officers has left the island for St. Vincent and Grenada to be part of the Caricom Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) or security operations.

They will be away for at least two weeks. Other personnel from NODS have been put on standby to be part of the regional team to help with emergency centre operations, telecommunications and rapid needs assessment.

The NODS Director says the needs in the affected territories will change over time as services are restored and assessments are ongoing. NODS is appreciative of those national stakeholder partners that are willing to assist.

Meanwhile, following the severe impact of Hurricane Beryl on St Vincent and Grenada on Monday, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is urging residents to ensure their own preparations for the season are in order.

This should include a home disaster management plan outlining what should be done in the home and what emergency kit and supplies should be kept on hand.

These supplies should consist of food, water, medication, personal hygiene items, flashlight, first aid kit and other necessary items. Important documents should be secured in a water-proof bag or container.

Family members should also determine where they will go if they must evacuate their home, whether it’s with family or friends as the first option or at a public shelter which NODS advises should be the last resort.

Individuals should pay attention to official sources of information coming from the Met Office, NODS, Police, the Fire Department, the Ministry of Health and other national authorities.

This year’s hurricane season, which began in June and ends in November, is forecast to be an active one and persons are urged to remain vigilant of their surroundings including waterways, water channels and gutters.

Residents are encouraged to stop littering and dumping garbage illegally as items carried by wind and water block drains. This has been one of the significant causes of flooding in many areas even those that have not been flood prone.