Friday, 24 September, 2021
NODS establishes 17 more hurricane shelters

PRESS STATEMENT – Seventeen structures have been added to the list of shelters for this year’s hurricane season.

This brings to 60 the number of emergency shelters that will be managed by the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), specifically district disaster committee volunteers.

Forty-three shelters were announced at the start of the season on June 1 as part of a
preliminary list.

The new shelter list along with the disaster coordinators for the 17 districts – some of whom have been replaced, has been published on the NODS Facebook and Instagram pages.

NODS encourages individuals to seek shelter first with family and friends and advises that public shelters should be the last resort.

Once going to a shelter, individuals should take non-perishable food like canned meats and vegetables along with water, clothing, other emergency supplies like searchlight, baby food and other baby items if required, hand-sanitizer, mask, important documents, blanket or some other bedding, and other personal necessities.

