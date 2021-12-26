NODS Director comments on challenges faced due to Covid-19

Without a doubt, 2020 has been one of the most challenging—and frankly strange—years of our lifetimes.

The Director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) Philmore Mullin is supporting that statement.

Reflecting on 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mullin tells Observer that this country was forced into preparing for a pandemic that it never anticipated.

He says governments scrambled to find financing to deal with Covid, with no expectations that it would last so long.

The constant fluctuation in COVID infections, according to Mullin, took countries by surprise.

He says many nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, never expected that Covid-19 would have been so unpredictable.