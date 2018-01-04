NODS director calls for calm in stadium impasse

Philmore Mullin, director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is calling for calm after increased tensions between Barbudans and staff at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. On Tuesday, a dispute turned physical between a female stadium employee and a Barbudan woman sheltering at the stadium, in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

“There is no secret that there is a bone of discomfort in the stadium, primarily surrounding a family, and we are just asking everyone to be calm and understand this is not an easy situation,” Mullin said. “I think people ought to be respectful of the rule of law, and there have been some disregarding of the law, and when that happens it creates a problem for everybody.

I am not suggesting it is an easy process, but I am also mature enough to know that where commonsense prevails then some of these issues might not have developed.” The confrontation at the stadium forced the manager to send his staff home, he said, for their own safety. Yesterday, the 60-plus Ministry of Sports staff staged a sickout.

(More in today’s Daily Oberver)